Xavi gives his verdict on Barcelona’s Copa del Rey win over Unionistas

Xavi Hernandez was shared his thoughts on his team after Thursday’s 3-1 win over Unionistas in the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona had to come from behind to secure the victory and a place in the quarter-finals, leaving their manager fairly satisfied after the game.

Here’s what he’s had to say:

“I think that at times we have played very well and at times we have to play better. Sometimes, I despair because we do not do the right thing,” he said. “We have had mistakes due to a lack of aggressiveness. But we have come back. We are under construction, we have to create more, we have to understand the situations better. “They are very young players, but we gained confidence and morale. We must congratulate Unionistas, they have done an extraordinary job. “We have not convinced because the rival is a very good team, they have made it difficult for us and were very well prepared by their coach.”

Barcelona will discover their quarter-final opponents on Friday, with the game set to take place next week.

Before then, Xavi’s side head to Real Betis in La Liga. Betis sit seventh in the table and beat Granada 1-0 last time out.