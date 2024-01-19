Unionistas de Salamanca 1-3 FC Barcelona: One step closer - FC Barcelona

Barça are headed for the Copa del Rey quarter finals! But as in the previous round against Barbastro, they by no means had everything their own way against lower league opposition on Thursday evening.

Frenkie de Jong makes 200th appearance for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has played 200 games for FC Barcelona, reaching the milestone in Thursday's Copa del Rey encounter away to Unionistas de Salamanca. An automatic first team choice ever since he landed at the club from Ajax in 2019, the midfield playmaker is still only 26 and a firm favourite with the fans and coaches, and there is every likelihood of many more appearances being added to what is already a very impressive tally.

Pau Cubarsí makes first team debut - FC Barcelona

Salamanca will always be special for Pau Cubarsí. Four days before his 17th birthday on January 22, he played his first game for the FC Barcelona senior team in the 3-1 win away to Unionistas in the Copa del Rey. This came just a month after already playing for the team, albeit in an unofficial game, the friendly in Dallas with Club Amèrica.

FC Barcelona's possible opponents in Copa del Rey quarter finals - FC Barcelona

Victory over Unionistas de Salamanca means that Barça will be one of the eight teams going into the draw for the Copa del Rey quarter finals this Friday at 1pm CET. The seven possible opponents are Sevilla, Athletic Club, Mallorca, Celta, Real Sociedad, Girona and Atlético Madrid.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips keen on Barcelona option - Football España

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave Eastlands on loan this January, as he seeks first-team football in order to secure his place in the England Euros squad later this year. He would be open to doing so at Barcelona, say reports stemming from Catalonia.