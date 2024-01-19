Oriol Romeu speaks out about his current situation at Barcelona

Oriol Romeu spoke about his current situation after returning to the starting XI on Thursday for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash against Unionistas.

The summer signing has fallen out of favour this season, and there have been rumors he could be offloaded just months after returning to the club.

Romeu was asked about his situation after the match and seemed pretty sanguine about how things were going.

“I am calm. In the end, there are always ups and downs in a footballer’s career,” he said. “I have had to experience one and I have tried to manage it with daily work, look for solutions and at the same time, good feelings always come at the end. Today I’m happy for the victory.”

Barcelona have admitted they were keen to bring in a new midfielder this winter, which would have spelt bad news for Romeu, but look unlikely to do so as things stand due to financial constraints.