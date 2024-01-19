Andreas Christensen expected to be fit for Barcelona’s clash with Real Betis

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is expected to be fit for the team’s clash against Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday.

Christensen went off at half-time against Unionistas after feeling some discomfort and was replaced by 16-year-old Pau Cubarsi.

However, the change was more a precaution than anything else and he is set to be available at the weekend, according to Diario AS.

It’s also worth pointing out that Barcelona haven’t issued an injury update on Christensen, suggesting it is only a knock and nothing that will see him sidelined.

Xavi will also be able to welcome Ronald Araujo back to the team on Sunday. The Uruguayan missed the Copa del Rey trip due to suspension after his card in the Super Cup.

Inigo Martinez and Marcos Alonso remained sidelined through injury, while Joao Cancelo is also on the injured list currently but is expected back shortly.