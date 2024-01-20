WATCH: Frenkie de Jong celebrates 200 games for Barcelona

Barcelona have been celebrating a landmark appearance for Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The 26-year-old took in his 200th outing for the Catalans on Thursday in the Copa del Rey win over Unionistas.

Barcelona commemorated the occasion during training on Friday, with Sergi Roberto handing over a special shirt for the Dutch star.

It’s a nice moment for De Jong who has always made it clear he’s playing for his dream club, despite having to put up with all sorts of rumours about an exit over the years.

He’s also posted an image of his new 200 shirt and spoken of his pride at hitting the milestone. “Proud to have played 200 games for this club Hopefully many more to come ❤️ Més que un club.”

The midfielder has become a key player at Barcelona and is one of the more senior players these days. He was also voted as one of the team’s four captains in the summer.

De Jong has now made more appearances for the club than Dutch legends Jordi Cruyff and Johan Neeskens but still has some way to go to top the list.

Phillip Cocu is the Dutchman with the most appearances for Barca (292), followed by Ronald Koeman (264), Patrick Kluivert (257), Michael Reiziger (255) and Frank de Boer (214).