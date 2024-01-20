Post match session and a special moment for Frenkie de Jong - FC Barcelona

Barça did the job against Unionistas and now are in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, however, it was not all plain sailing as the blaugranes had to come from behind to take a 3-1 victory against the third tier club with goals from Ferran, Kounde and Balde.

FC Barcelona to face Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona now know their opponents in the quarter finals of this season's Copa del Rey after knocking out Barbastro and Unionistas de Salamanca in the previous round. Standing between Xavi Hernández's team and a place in the semi-finals will be Athletic Club de Bilbao in a one legged tie that will be played on Wednesday 24 January at the San Mamés stadium, kick off 9.30pm CET.

When and where to watch Real Betis v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The last LaLiga game seems a long time ago what with all the cup commitments in the meantime, but this Sunday sees Xavi Hernández's side travel to Seville to take on Real Betis in this matchday 21 fixture. As always, three points are a must to keep the pressure on the teams above the blaugranes in the table.

Barça 4-0 Real Madrid: Super Cup final here we come! - FC Barcelona

Another win for the blaugranes in the women's football El Clásico. This time FC Barcelona v Real Madrid ended 4-0 in this Spanish Super Cup semifinal tie. Mariona (player of the match) and Salma Paralluelo both scored braces, proving thorns in the side of the all-whites, who came up short against currently the best women's team in Spain.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde shifts focus onto players for poor performances - Football España

Barcelona have failed to impress throughout this campaign, with punctual exceptions to the rule. Most of the blame for that has been placed at the door of Xavi Hernandez, but Jules Kounde has told the media that he feels the players should pick up more of the slack.

Teenage sensation gives Barcelona green light amid Bayern Munich and Juventus interest - Football España

Barcelona have been given a further boost in their pusuit of 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall, in a week where interest in him has intensified from other clubs. The Blaugrana are Bergvall’s priority, as revealed by Matteo Moretto to Football España earlier in the week, while Eintracht Frankfurt are currently the highest bidders.