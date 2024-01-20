‘Take our chances’ - Frenkie de Jong tells misfiring Barcelona how to improve

Frenkie de Jong has been talking about Barcelona’s season so far and remains confident his team can win some silverware.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Barcelona, with Xavi under pressure after a series of disappointing results and performances.

De Jong has been asked how his team can improve and says they need to take their chances and focus more defensively.

“How do we improve that? Take our chances! I think we might have generated more chances than last year at the stage we’re at in the league,” he told the club’s website. “But as a team in defence we sometimes aren’t concentrating for 90 minutes. You can’t gift anything to your opponents because they’ll take the chances they get. I think that’s the most important part.”

The Dutchman also spoke about the Super Cup final defeat and admitted that although it was a poor game from his team it doesn’t mean their season is already over.

“We didn’t play well in that game, but one game doesn’t make a season. We lost the final to Madrid and deservedly so. It was a fair result. We need to improve. But losing one game, and we lost it badly, doesn’t mean we’re having a bad season or anything,” he said. “There are three titles still to play for. We’re in the quarter finals of the cup. We’re still in the Champions League. And we’re going to do everything possible to get back into contention in the league.”. “We know we have to improve but the quality is there. The football isn’t bad either. But we’re lacking decisiveness, concentration sometimes. We have to improve that, and focused all game. If we do all that, we have a very good squad to fight for every title. “It depends on Madrid and Girona and we can’t do anything about that. But I do think we have the squad and if we improve a few things we have a very good chance of winning a lot of the games we have left. So I think we can still fight for the league.”

Barca play again on Sunday in La Liga at Betis. Xavi’s side have a good record at the Benito Villamarin and have won on their last six visits.