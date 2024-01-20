Xavi reveals Vitor Roque dealt with “minor discomfort” after Barcelona arrival

There was a lot of hope and excitement surrounding the arrival of Vitor Roque at Barcelona, but after two appearances off the bench to begin his Barça career the Brazilian was not used in the Spanish Super Cup, and there were reports about a possible injury for the 18-year-old forward.

Roque returned to the lineup in the Copa del Rey win away to Unionistas de Salamanca on Thursday, playing the final 10 minutes of the game as a late substitute. The Tigrinho is yet to score after his first three appearances and his health status seems a bit up in the air, so Xavi Hernández clarified the situation in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s La Liga trip to Real Betis.

“He didn’t have an injury, it was minor discomfort. But the other day he did very well. He’s quick, he gives us depth. He’s 100% now and he can give us a lot.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

So while the injury reports are accurate, it seems as though Roque is already over whatever the issue is and ready to get on a consistent run of games. There should be no expectations placed on the Brazilian in his first few months in Catalonia but that is impossible to avoid when it comes to Barça, so the sooner he can get his first goal and make an important contribution, the better.

And it seems as though he’s fully healthy and ready to contribute.