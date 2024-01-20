 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Andreas Christensen ruled out of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Real Betis with foot injury

The defender is not making the trip to Seville

UD Barbastro v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona announced a 20-man squad list for Sunday’s La Liga clash against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín, and one key player is not making the trip to Seville: Andreas Christensen.

The Danish defender was a late scratch and has been ruled out for the game due to what the club has called a “bruised right foot”. Christensen suffered the injury towards the end of the first half in the Copa del Rey clash against Unionistas de Salamanca on Thursday and was replaced by 16-year-old Pau Cubarsí at halftime.

The initial reports were optimistic about Christensen’s availability for the Betis clash but he has not recovered in time, and his status for next Wednesday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final away to Athletic Bilbao remains doubtful.

Christensen is another addition to a long list of injuries for Barça at the moment, with Marc-André ter Stegen, João Cancelo, Raphinha, Iñigo Martínez, Marcos Alonso and Gavi also missing.

Get well soon, Andreas!

