The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to beautiful Seville for a huge La Liga game against Real Betis, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 14. João Félix, 19. Vitor Roque, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

Xavi gets two important pieces back for this one as Ronald Araujo and Lamine Yamal return from suspension after missing the Copa del Rey game in midweek, but there are still several players missing as João Cancelo (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Iñigo Martínez (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (back), Marc-André ter Stegen (back) and Gavi (knee) are all ruled out due to injury, and Andreas Christensen is a late scratch as the defender misses out with what the club calls a bruised right foot.

Predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Peña; Roberto, Kounde, Araujo, Balde; Gündogan, De Jong; Yamal, Pedri, Ferran; Lewandowski

The match kicks off at 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!