21’ GOAL!!! Real Betis 0-1 Barcelona (Ferran): BARÇA TAKE THE LEAD!!! Ilkay Gündogan tries to switch the play but his pass is intercepted and falls perfectly to Pedri, who gives Ferran Torres the easiest of tap-ins to put Barça in front!

KICKOFF! Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona: And we’re underway in Seville!

WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO BENITO VILLAMARÍN!!! The amazing home of Real Betis in beautiful Seville is the site of a monster La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking for three points to keep pace with the leaders and stay alive in the title race. But it won’t be easy against a Betis side that always provides a brutal test at home, even though they come into this one missing several key pieces. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Peña; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Balde; Gündogan, De Jong; Yamal, Pedri, Ferran; Lewandowski (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Astralaga (GK), Kochen (GK), Fort, Romeu, Roberto, Fermín, Félix, Roque, Guiu

REAL BETIS

Starting XI: Silva; Bellerín, Pezzella, Sokratis, Abner; Johnny, Roca; Henrique, Isco, Diao; José (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Vieites (GK), Fekir, Iglesias, Cruz, Rodri, Altimira, Pleguezuelo, Visus, Busto

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 21

Date/Time: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano

VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Viaplay Xtra (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Movistar (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

