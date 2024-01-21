The squad for the trip to Betis - FC Barcelona

The league returns for Barça after Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey obligations with Xavi Hernández's team facing a trip to Betis on Sunday, kick off 6.30pm CET for only the team's second La Liga fixture so far in 2024. The Barça boss has named 20 players for the trip to the city of Seville.

Xavi wants more of the same against Betis - FC Barcelona

The 5-0 victory against the Andalusians was, says the FC Barcelona coach, one of the finest performances of the season so far. On Sunday, he wants to see something similar

Frenkie de Jong: 'We can still win La Liga' - FC Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong is no ordinary player. He is the engine of the team and the arguably the most important playmaker in the side. For 200 games, just about every midfield play has passed by his feet, and after making that major milestone against Salamanca, he took some time out to sit down and discuss a number of issues with the club media.

Manchester United hoping to beat Barcelona to talented 17-year-old with late bid - Football España

Barcelona know that they are leading the race for 17-year-old midfielder Lucas Bergvall, but it appears to be a long way from done, with some of Europe’s top clubs coming after the Swedish talent. The next to put their hat into the ring will be Manchester United.

AC Milan target Clément Lenglet in January loan move - Football España

AC Milan are weighing up a January loan offer for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet. Barcelona are rumoured to be considering their options on Lenglet at the start of 2024 due to his lack of match action on loan at Aston Villa. The French international has played a reduced role at Villa Park with just four Premier League starts so far this season.