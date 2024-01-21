Barcelona’s Ferran Torres speaks out after hitting hat-trick against Real Betis

Ferran Torres feels his hard work is paying off after hitting a hat-trick for Barcelona against Betis on Sunday in La Liga.

The Spain forward also grabbed an assist in an impressive showing and spoke about his performance after the 4-2 win.

“It is the fruit of work, discipline, perseverance, believing in oneself and taking advantage of opportunities,” he said. “It is clear, this is Barça, it is one of the biggest clubs in the world, the demands are maximum and you have to be prepared. Not everything is pretty, there is a lot of criticism, you are in the media spotlight a lot and you have to be prepared. “It’s Betis at the Benito Villamarín, we knew they were going to push and have their chances. They came back two goals from us, but we showed up to take the three points. “I’m going to enjoy the hat-trick, and today I’m playing 100 games for Barça so you can’t ask for anything more.”

Ferran has had his share of criticism since joining from Manchester City but now has 11 goals this season for Barcelona in all competitions.