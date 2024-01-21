‘Winning La Liga will be difficult’ - Xavi reacts to Real Madrid’s controversial win over Almeria

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez didn’t hold back about refereeing in La Liga when speaking to the press after his team’s win over Betis.

The game followed on from Real Madrid’s controversial win over Almeria in a game overshadowed by controversial decisions and the use of VAR.

Here’s what Xavi made of it all:

“I already said it after the Getafe game: winning the league this year will be very difficult. I’ll stick with the words of Garitano, and the words of the journalist Alfredo Relaño,” he told reporters. “We would have had six more points if things were done correctly...We have the penalty in Getafe, then in Vallecas, the goal in Granada by Joao Félix. “They are realities. But this is not talked about. We can’t do anything but continue working. “We continue in the fight. There are 18 points left and it remains to be seen how far we will go, but there are things we cannot control . Everyone saw it today.”

Barcelona’s win means Xavi’s side stay seven points behind Madrid in the table after 20 games played.