‘I needed it!’ - Lamine Yamal speaks out after starring for Barcelona against Real Betis

Lamine Yamal spoke about his performance after impressing in Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga.

The 16-year-old put on a show at the Benito Villamarin. He hit the post, caused Betis all sorts of problems and ended up with an assist.

Here’s what he made of it all:

“We are very happy, for the victory, for the three points. No team had won here, it was a very difficult match, but we are very happy,” he told TV3. “It was a very good game for the entire team, but between this game and the Villarreal game, I think it is one of the games I have played the best, yes.”

Lamine also admitted that his performance was a big confidence boost.

“Yes, to gain a lot of confidence, on Wednesday we have a very important game in Bilbao, I needed it, really,” he added. “If we didn’t get the three points today, we would almost say goodbye to the league, so it’s very important.”

The win was certainly needed for Xavi’s side and should give them some real momentum ahead of the trip to San Mames to face Athletic in the Copa del Rey.