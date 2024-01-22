Deco sends out strong message on Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona future

Barcelona sporting director Deco has ruled out selling Ronald Araujo amid speculation about the defender’s future.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United have both been linked with the Uruguay international this season, but Deco says the defender is not up for sale.

“Araújo is one of the key players, for the present and the future. He has a long contract with the club, we are not considering selling him. The important thing is that they are here with hunger and heart, that they are happy,” he said.

Deco also talked up Pau Cubarsi after Xavi handed the teenager his first start for Barcelona against Real Betis.

“Cubarsi is a young and wonderful player. He got subbed in last match and he was good. We trust him a lot,” he added.

“We are going to be careful, he is a player for the future, he has the personality to play.”

Cubarsi enjoyed a fine game against Betis and will be celebrating again today as he celebrates his 17th birthday.