‘Let them talk’ - Joao Cancelo sends message to Joao Felix after goal in Barcelona win

Joao Cancelo sent out a message to Joao Felix after Barcelona’s exciting 4-2 win at Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga.

Felix came off the bench and made it 3-2 to Barcelona with a brilliant goal with the outside of his boot.

Cancelo, who is out injured and was watching the game from home, took to social media with a message for his compatriot.

“Let’s go, my boy Joao Felix... Let them talk! Nothing beats talent,” he wrote on Instagram stories.

Felix has come in for a fair bit of criticism in recent weeks for his performances for Barcelona and has dropped out of the starting XI.

He offered a reminder of his vast talents against Betis with a well-taken goal that put Barcelona back in front after they’d blown a 2-0 lead.

Barcelona will be hoping Felix can kick on from his latest effort with Athletic up next in the Copa del Rey, followed by a La Liga clash with Villarreal.