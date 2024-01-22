 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Let them talk’ - Joao Cancelo sends message to Joao Felix after goal in Barcelona win

The Portugal international scored a fine effort

By Gill Clark
/ new
Real Betis v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Joao Cancelo sent out a message to Joao Felix after Barcelona’s exciting 4-2 win at Real Betis on Sunday in La Liga.

Felix came off the bench and made it 3-2 to Barcelona with a brilliant goal with the outside of his boot.

Cancelo, who is out injured and was watching the game from home, took to social media with a message for his compatriot.

“Let’s go, my boy Joao Felix... Let them talk! Nothing beats talent,” he wrote on Instagram stories.

Joao Cancelo Instagram

Felix has come in for a fair bit of criticism in recent weeks for his performances for Barcelona and has dropped out of the starting XI.

He offered a reminder of his vast talents against Betis with a well-taken goal that put Barcelona back in front after they’d blown a 2-0 lead.

Barcelona will be hoping Felix can kick on from his latest effort with Athletic up next in the Copa del Rey, followed by a La Liga clash with Villarreal.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes