‘I don’t care’ - Joao Felix hits back at his critics after scoring in Barcelona win

Joao Felix had a pretty strong message for his critics after scoring for Barcelona in a 4-2 win over Betis on Sunday.

The Portugal international started on the bench once again but proved key after coming on in the second half.

Felix struck a great goal to make it 3-2 to Barcelona, netting with the outside of the boot to offer a reminder of his talents.

He was happy to speak out after the match and made it clear he’s not bothered by the criticism he’s received.

“I’m used to people talking about me. When I play and when I don’t, someone always says something, but I don’t care,” he said. “I have confidence in myself and when I’m on the pitch I try to do my best. After so many years of the same thing, the best thing is not to look or listen.”

Felix also urged his side to keep on improving

“These are things that we have to resolve quickly because we cannot continue like this all season,” he added “Very important games are coming up, the Cup on Wednesday, the Champions League and we have to be at our best. “We are going to fight until the end, like the rest of the competitions. Real Madrid and Girona can lose points at any time and we have to be there, without relaxing.”

It was a good night for many Barcelona forwards against Betis. Felix was on target, Ferran Torres netted a hat-trick and Lamine Yamal put in a stunning showing against Betis.