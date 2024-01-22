WATCH: Barcelona celebrate hat-trick hero Ferran Torres’ 100th appearance

Barcelona were quick to celebrate Ferran Torres’ 100th appearance for the club after Sunday’s win over Real Betis.

The Spain international played a starring role in the 4-2 victory at the Benito Villamarin, scoring a hat-trick and grabbing an assist.

Barca presented him with a special shirt after the match, while the whole squad and manager Xavi then celebrated his achievement.

A magnificent night for Ferran Torres! Three goals in his 100th Barça appearance! Congrats, Ferran! pic.twitter.com/LGffdLgMzB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 21, 2024

It’s Ferran’s first hat-trick for Barcelona since his move to the club from Manchester City. He’s also the first Spain international to bag three in one game for the club since Pedro back in 2013 Getafe.

Xavi backed Ferran before the match and was full of praise for his forward again afterwards.

“He’s very valuable. I spoke with him in the summer, he told me that his mission was to succeed at Barça,” he said.

“He is very strong mentally and I am happy for him because he is an extraordinary guy. He has earned it on a personal level. He is one of the mentally strongest players I have ever encountered.”