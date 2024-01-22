Real Betis 2-4 FC Barcelona: Three from Torres, three tremendous points - FC Barcelona

In an extraordinary game of football at the Benito Villamarín, where Barça had not lost for 14 games, three absolutely crucial points were picked up to ensure that the team remains well in the hunt for the Liga title.

Ferran Torres dazzles in 100th appearance - FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres made his 100th appearance for FC Barcelona this Sunday, and what a way to celebrate! Not only did he score three of the goals but he also assisted the other of the four that earned a fabulous 4-2 victory at the home of Real Betis.

Record breaking XI against Betis - FC Barcelona

The first piece of news of at the Benito Villamarín for the game against Betis came with the line up as coach Xavi Hernández included 16 year olds Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí in the starting XI. It was the first time in 24 years that a team had sent out two players of that age in the starting line up in La Liga and it was also the youngest line up of the season for Barça with an average age of 24 years and 170 days.

Xavi: 'That was fun' - FC Barcelona

It goes without saying that Xavi Hernández was a very happy man after his team came good in the end with a 4-2 victory in Seville. "We should have finished the game off earlier but the team played very well" he said after the final whistle against Real Betis. "This was one of the best games of the season. Isco equalised but the players found themselves again. People will have enjoyed that. With young players, with so much personality. It wasn't a totally all-round performance, but we can go home happy."

Barça 7-0 Levante: Super victory! - FC Barcelona

Barça have retained the Spanish Super Cup! They did it for the third year in a row and the victims this time were Levante. And they did it in style, running out 7-0 winners, following on from the 4-0 defeat of Real Madrid in the semis. Super Cups require super performances, and that's exactly what we got!!

FC Barcelona win fourth Women's Super Cup - FC Barcelona

Barça have won the Spanish Super Cup for the fourth time, and the third in a row, being the only team in both old format (1997-2000) and the new one (2020-2024) to win the title more than once.