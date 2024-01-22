‘Have no doubt, culers!’ - Pedri sends message to Barcelona fans ahead of Athletic clash

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has sent out a strong message ahead of the team’s Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with Athletic at San Mames.

The team head to the Basque country after a morale-boosting 4-2 win at Real Betis, and Pedri has sounded the rallying cry ahead of the game.

“We’re still going to fight a lot, have no doubt #culers,” he wrote in Instagram.

“We come home with three points and a lot of desire for Copa del Rey. We continue! #forçabarça.”

Barcelona boss Xavi will be hoping that the win against Betis can prove to be a turning point for his side after a difficult time and some poor results.

Yet Athletic will not be an easy game for Barca, particularly at San Mames. Ernesto Valverde’s side were beaten 1-0 by Valencia at the weekend in La Liga which ended a 14-match unbeaten run.