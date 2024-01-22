Barcelona step up plans to sign Lucas Bergvall this summer

Barcelona are reportedly pressing ahead with plans to bring in Swedish starlet Lucas Bergvall from Djurgårdens.

The 17-year-old’s club have already confirmed Barcelona have been in touch but have said that they haven’t started negotiations yet.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano now reckons that Barca are still aiming to sign Bergvall in the summer and have planned talks to discuss a transfer.

Understand Barcelona plan to keep advancing on Lucas Bergvall deal, new round of talks has been scheduled for Swedish talented midfielder.



Barça want to anticipate Eintracht, key days ahead to make final decision.



Barça proposal is valid for summer move, not January. pic.twitter.com/kzsm4yviUk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2024

Bergvall is an exciting young prospect who Barcelona seem really keen to add to their squad despite their financial woes.

The club have made it pretty clear they can’t sign any players in January, due to their financial constraints, but it looks like they are hoping to add Bergvall in the summer.

Other clubs have been linked with Bergvall, but it’s been claimed that his preference is Barcelona if the Catalans can make a deal work.

The rumor mill has previously suggested a fee of around €8m-€10m may be enough to land Bergvall as Barca look to add another talented youngster to the squad.