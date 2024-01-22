 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona step up plans to sign Lucas Bergvall this summer

Talks have been scheduled

By Gill Clark
Djurgardens IF v Mjallby AIF - Allsvenskan Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly pressing ahead with plans to bring in Swedish starlet Lucas Bergvall from Djurgårdens.

The 17-year-old’s club have already confirmed Barcelona have been in touch but have said that they haven’t started negotiations yet.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano now reckons that Barca are still aiming to sign Bergvall in the summer and have planned talks to discuss a transfer.

Bergvall is an exciting young prospect who Barcelona seem really keen to add to their squad despite their financial woes.

The club have made it pretty clear they can’t sign any players in January, due to their financial constraints, but it looks like they are hoping to add Bergvall in the summer.

Other clubs have been linked with Bergvall, but it’s been claimed that his preference is Barcelona if the Catalans can make a deal work.

The rumor mill has previously suggested a fee of around €8m-€10m may be enough to land Bergvall as Barca look to add another talented youngster to the squad.

