Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen offers positive injury update

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has offered a positive injury update as he closes in on a return to action after back surgery.

Ter Stegen hasn’t played since November because of the issue which ultimately saw him go under the knife.

The Germany international was at an awards ceremony on Monday night where he was asked about his recovery and hinted he was close to a comeback.

Ter Stegen said he has “good feelings” and revealed he has “already returned to the field to train more specifically in goal.”

Inaki Pena has deputised for Ter Stegen while he’s been out but has come in for criticism at times, particularly after the Super Cup loss to Real Madrid.

Ter Stegen’s return will be a big boost to Barca both on and off the pitch. The goalkeeper is one of the best in his position but is also one of the team’s four captains this season.