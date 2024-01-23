Pau Cubarsi admits he’s having the ‘best week’ of his life after making Barcelona debut

Barcelona teenager Pau Cubarsi admits he is having the best week of his life after making his debut for the club.

Cubarsi featured as a substitute in midweek against Unionistas and then made his full debut in the 4-2 win over Real Betis.

The defender is now celebrating his 17th birthday and can’t hide how happy he is right now.

“I am very happy. It has been the best week of my life. It means a lot to be able to debut with the Barça first team, because I have always been a culé and for me it is a dream,” he told the club’s media. “The day before in training I found out I might be in the starting line-up, but it wasn’t confirmed until Xavi announced the team. “I was so happy. I was very nervous at first, but as I gained confidence I started to go with the flow and be myself.”

Xavi raved about Cubarsi after the Betis win, saying that the defender and Lamine Yamal can “mark an era” at Barcelona after both youngsters impressed.