Ferran Torres says he’s in the ‘best form’ of his career after Barcelona hat-trick

Ferran Torres says he’s in the best form of his career after bagging a hat-trick for Barcelona against Real Betis on Sunday.

The Spain forward has had his ups and downs since signing from Manchester City but is in a good place at the moment.

He has 11 goals and three assists for Barcelona this season and thinks he’s playing his best football since joining Xavi’s side.

“I think I’m in the best form of my career. I’ve never been so self-confident. Mentally, I am much stronger,” he told the club’s website. “I learned that it’s all about mentality. That’s what creates that self-confidence that’s so important to feel right both on and off the pitch. As well as working hard, staying humble and being consistent. It’s discipline that gets you to stand out from the rest.”

Ferran went on to speak about his role in the dressing room and also sent a message to fans to thank them for their support.

“I try to keep the team united. To make jokes, make sure everyone is looked after, and contribute my experience. I am still young but thanks to God I have experience for dealing with the trickier parts of a season,” he added. “I was so proud when the fans chanted my name for the first time at Montjuïc. I know they are there for me and the team. I want them to be calm, to know that we are very united and that we need the fans more than ever... But we will bring them a lot of joy this season.”

Barca now head Athletic for a Copa del Rey clash. It’s a ground that brings back fond memories for Ferran as he scored his first goal for Barcelona at San Mames.