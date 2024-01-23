Recovery session after the win at Betis - FC Barcelona

Barça returned to league action on Sunday with a win and on Monday hold a post game workout at the Ciutat Esportiva.

When and where to watch Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The Copa del Rey is down to the last eight teams, and FC Barcelona are away to Athletic Club in a single-leg tie. It's a massive occasion and one no fan is going to want to miss, and this is the page you need to make sure you're doing exactly on Wednesday evening, or at whatever other part of the day it will be in your part of the world.

Previous meetings of all colours against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey - FC Barcelona

The two Copa del Rey kings, Athletic Club de Bilbao and FC Barcelona, meet on Wednesday in San Mamés, kick off 9.30pm CET, in the quarter finals of this season's competition. The two clubs have won the Copa on 54 occasions between, Barça leading the way with 31 wins and the Basque club not far behind on 23 victories.

Ferran Torres: 'Best form of my career' - FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres celebrated his first ton of appearances for FC Barcelona on Sunday, and did so in tremendous style by scoring a hat-trick away to Real Betis. He spoke to us about his brilliant form, mental development and his 'shark' nickname in our exclusive interview.

Pau Cubarsí: 'Best week of my life' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona needed a new centre back, and they've found one right at home. Pau Cubarsí made his debut as a sub against Unionistas de Salamanca in the cup and then got to start the league game against Betis.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez hoping to set a fire under Robert Lewandowski after losing minutes - Football España

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez cannot be accused of shying away from big decisions in 2024. Thus far he has dropped Joao Felix from the line-up altogether, while Robert Lewandowski has also seen his untouchable status under threat. On Sunday night he started two 16-year-olds against Real Betis too, handing a first start to Pau Cubarsi.

Deco rejects Ronald Araujo Barcelona exit rumours - Football España

Barcelona want to put an end to speculation over Ronald Araujo’s future at the club. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are rumoured to be interested in a huge summer move for the Uruguay international. If Bayern retain their Bundesliga title, they will have extra funds to spend, amid reports of an €80m offer incoming for Araujo.