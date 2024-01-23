Barcelona still planning on keeping Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix - Jorge Mendes

Super agent Jorge Mendes has said that Barcelona remain determined to sign Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix in the summer.

Both players have arrived on loan this season and have seen plenty of game time under Xavi at Barcelona.

However, Felix has fallen out of favour in recent weeks and has slipped out of the starting XI after some uninspiring displays.

Mendes insists that Felix’s “performances have been good so far” and insists Barca will try to sign both players when their loans expire.

“Barcelona plans to sign both Cancelo and Félix permanently. They plan to continue with them beyond this summer,” he told Record.

Despite his words, it’s far from certain that the duo will continue at Barcelona past the end of the current campaign.

It’s perhaps more likely that Cancelo will stay, as things stand, with Felix’s lofty price tag set to be a real problem if Barca do want to keep the forward.