Barcelona make decision on Robert Lewandowski’s future amid Saudi interest

Barcelona will reportedly let 35-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski decide whether he continues at the club next season.

The club have no plans to try and offload Lewandowski and want him to stay as long as he’s happy at the club, according to Diario Sport.

However, Barcelona also won’t stand in Lewandowski’s way if he receives a lucrative offer from elsewhere and decides to call it a day. The report reckons Barca have already spoken to his agent Pini Zahavi to inform him of their plans.

Lewandowski is contracted to Barcelona until 2026 but there are question marks over his place in the team right now.

The Poland international has struggled to find his very best form ever since the 2024 World Cup, although he remains Barca’s top scorer so far this season.

There have been rumors of interest in Lewandowski from clubs in Saudi Arabia, although the striker has previously claimed he can play at the top level for another “three or four years.”

Yet Lewandowski no longer seems untouchable at Barca. He was taken off after just over an hour against Betis, with Vitor Roque now providing extra competition in attack.