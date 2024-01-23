 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joao Cancelo and Andreas Christensen passed fit for Barcelona ahead of Athletic clash

A double boost for the Catalans

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v FC Porto: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed that both Joao Cancelo and Andreas Christensen have been passed fit ahead of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey clash with Athletic club.

Cancelo has been out injured since the beginning of the month but is now back and could well be in the starting XI to face Ernesto Valverde’s side.

Christensen has also made the squad after going off against Unionistas and then missing the trip to Real Betis on Sunday.

The Dane may also start against Athletic, with Xavi potentially set to name a strong XI for what promises to be a tough test at San Mames.

Here’s what he said about the duo:

“Cancelo and Christensen are fine. They’re ready to play,” he told a press conference.

“They will have minutes, João no longer has any discomfort. He wants to play. And for Christensen the same, he’s fine and ready.”

The return of the duo means that 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi may drop out of the team after starting and impressing last time out against Betis.

Xavi therefore has plenty of defensive options for Wednesday’s clash, with Inigo Martinez and Marco Alonso the only senior defenders missing through injury.

