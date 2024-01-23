Barcelona president says La Liga was “tainted” by Almería-Real Madrid ref decisions

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sharply rebuked the controversial decisions that led to Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over UD Almería.

These comments come as Barcelona struggled to a fine victory, 4-2 over Real Betis, amidst a season that has seen more than its fair share of turbulence.

Laporta insisted that the team was on the right path to more results, but was quick to voice his frustration with the refereeing decisions benefitting the rival team.

“I am sure that the fruits will be seen on the field in terms of the game, and also in terms of the results. But of course, the competition cannot be tainted any further with decisions like those made last Sunday at the Bernabéu,” he said.

Rivals will be quick to point out that Laporta is part of his own refereeing controversy, the so-called “Negreira case.” The Barcelona president has claimed the club did nothing wrong in payments given to a referee committee official.