English media link Mason Greenwood to Barcelona, but are the rumors true?

English media has persistently linked Mason Greenwood with a switch to FC Barcelona following his successful loan spell at Getafe.

Greenwood was arrested in 2022 on suspicion of attempted rape and assault, although ultimately the case was dropped because key witnesses withdrew their involvement. Publicly released evidence showed Greenwood apparently abusing a woman, although the player has denied committing a crime.

The fallout was such that Manchester United, his parent club, has not allowed him to train or play with them, and the English national team has followed suit.

Still, on the football pitch, Greenwood has performed well at Getafe. So much so that the rumors are heating up that he would make a move to a bigger club, even despite his controversial history.

The rumors that he is going to join Barcelona come from English outlets only at this point, and not from those based on Catalonia, which could point to his agent trying to drum up interest. However, there are no reports from Spanish outlets denying the story as of yet, so nothing definitive can be said.

Considering his past, Greenwood would prove a controversial - to say the least - signing for a club that has always tried to project an image of standing up for human rights.