WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO DE SAN MAMÉS!!! This spectacular football cathedral in beautiful Bilbao in the Basque Country is the site of a monster Copa del Rey quarter-final tie between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona, who to renew their longtime rivalry with a spot in the Spanish Cup semi-finals at stake. Barça come into this one in good spirits after a wonderful win away to Real Betis, but are facing one of their biggest tests yet this season against Ernesto Valverde’s high-pressing, high-flying Athletic side. This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 Copa del Rey, Quarter-Finals

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 9.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8.30pm GMT (UK), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 2am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Estadio San Mamés, Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez

VAR: Eduardo Prieto Iglesias

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: Startimes World Football (Nigeria), TVE (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), FanCode (India), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!