The FC Barcelona squad for the cup game at Athletic Club

The Copa del Rey continues in midweek with the quarter final ties of this season's competition. After defeating Unionistas de Salamanca in the last 16, Xavi Hernández' side have a chance to book a place in the semi-finals of the competition if they can get past another club with a great history in the cup, Athletic Club de Bilbao. The game on Wednesday in San Mamés, kick off 9.30pm CET, will be the 45th meeting between the two teams in the Copa del Rey.

Xavi: 'We have a winning mentality'

There is a tough test coming up in the Copa del Rey with FC Barcelona facing Athletic Club in the quarter final of the competition in San Mamés. Coach Xavi Hernández in his pre-game press conference on Tuesday described it as "very important and we have to go into the game completely focused." The Barça boss admitted that his were ready to compete in a San Mamés stadium where the atmosphere is "always intense."

Five years of Frenkie de Jong at FC Barcelona

The date was 23 January 2019. FC Barcelona announced that they had secured the signing of one of the most promising youngsters in European football, Frenkie de Jong of Ajax. But though the transfer was made official, the player was not to arrive at the Catalan club until the end of the season, on July 1 at the age of 22. The rest is history.

Ernesto Valverde labels Barcelona as favourites for Copa del Rey success ahead of quarter-final showdown

Ahead of this week’s Copa del Rey quarter-final ties, the one that many are looking forward to takes place at San Mames on Wednesday evening, with high-flying Athletic Club hosting Barcelona in a repeat of the 2020-21 final, which the Catalans won 4-0.

Agent confirms Barcelona will try to sign João Cancelo and João Félix during summer window

It may be the winter transfer window that is open at the moment, but Barcelona already have one eye on business that they will do during the summer. Two notable deals that could be done involve existing players – Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen confirms date for return from injury

Barcelona got a morale-boosting win over Real Betis on Sunday evening, and the good news continued on Monday night, as second captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen confirmed that his return was close.