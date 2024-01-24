 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Atletico to beat Barcelona to Arthur Vermeeren

The midfielder is heading to La Liga

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Shakhtar Donetsk v Royal Antwerp FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid are reportedly set to win the race for highly-rated Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the youngster, but it seems that he will now head to La Liga rivals Atletico instead.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says a fee of 22 million euros (plus add-ons) has been agreed and he could fly out to Spain to conclude the deal later this week.

Vermeeren is one of several young talents that Barca have been linked with. Yet financial constraints mean they are missing out on several of their targets.

Vermeeren looks set to join Atleti, Claudio Echeverri is expected to sign for Manchester City, while PSG are thought to have secured Gabriel Moscardo’s signature.

Barcelona continue to be linked with other starlets as they try to bring in low-cost, exciting talent to boost the squad.

Lucas Bergvall and Messinho seem to be the club’s top targets at the moment, but it remains to be seen if they can secure deals for the two talents.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes