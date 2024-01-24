Atletico to beat Barcelona to Arthur Vermeeren

Atletico Madrid are reportedly set to win the race for highly-rated Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the youngster, but it seems that he will now head to La Liga rivals Atletico instead.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says a fee of 22 million euros (plus add-ons) has been agreed and he could fly out to Spain to conclude the deal later this week.

⚪️ Atlético Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antwerp to sign Belgian top talent Arthur Vermeeren!



After initial €15m package offered as revealed last week…



…bid in excess of €25m sent today.



Final details then Vermeeren will join Atléti now, January.



⏳⌛️ pic.twitter.com/IUdEWJmb6D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2024

⚪️ More details on Arthur Vermeeren and Atléti deal.



◉ Understand club agreed on €22m fixed fee plus add-ons.



◉ Antwerp will also have sell-on clause.



◉ He won’t travel tomorrow, may be Thursday.



◉ Contract still being discussed with the player before ‘here we go’. pic.twitter.com/Wjcd70tdpT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2024

Vermeeren is one of several young talents that Barca have been linked with. Yet financial constraints mean they are missing out on several of their targets.

Vermeeren looks set to join Atleti, Claudio Echeverri is expected to sign for Manchester City, while PSG are thought to have secured Gabriel Moscardo’s signature.

Barcelona continue to be linked with other starlets as they try to bring in low-cost, exciting talent to boost the squad.

Lucas Bergvall and Messinho seem to be the club’s top targets at the moment, but it remains to be seen if they can secure deals for the two talents.