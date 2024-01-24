WATCH: Lamine Yamal scores Lionel Messi-esque goal for Barcelona against Athletic

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal scored a brilliant goal on Wednesday to make it 2-1 against Athletic in the Copa del Rey.

Yamal came into the match after an impressive performance against Betis last time out and kept his place in the starting XI.

It proved to be a good selection by Xavi as Lamine showed once again just how much talent he possesses with a superb strike.

The 16-year-old raced down the right, cut inside and fired a low shot across goal and past goalkeeper Unai Simon.

It was the sort of goal that reminded you of a certain Lionel Messi....check it out below:

The goal made it 2-1 to Barcelona after the visitors recovered from conceding a goal in the first minute yet again this season.

Robert Lewandowski equalised, somewhat fortunately, for Xavi’s side on 26 minutes before Yamal fired them ahead just six minutes later.