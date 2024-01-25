Ronald Araujo says Barcelona ‘must be smarter’ after Copa del Rey defeat

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo spoke out after Xavi’s side were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club on Wednesday.

The Catalans were beaten 4-2, after extra time, at San Mames as Ernesto Valverde’s side progressed to the semi-finals.

Here’s what Araujo made of it all:

“It’s sad to lose this match and be left out of the Cup. We wanted to fight for this title but I’m left with the fact that we competed with many casualties, many young people... We have to be smarter with one minute left” he told TVE after the game. “It’s a hard blow but we have to keep fighting. We have an important game against Naples. We are going to fight until the end for this shirt.”

Lamine Yamal scored a brilliant goal but also missed chances to win it, but Araujo refused to blame his team-mate for the result.

“He is 16 years old. It is a shame that he failed that but there is nothing to blame. He was very important for us,” he added.

Araujo looked to be struggling with injury late on and admitted he has knee issues currently.

“My knee bothers me, I’ve had discomfort for a few weeks but I always try to be there. Very sad for not being able to pass,” he explained.

Barcelona will be hoping that Araujo can stay fit, particularly after losing Alejandro Balde to injury against Athletic Club.