Athletic Club 4-2 FC Barcelona: Knocked out in extra time - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona had been knocked out of the Copa del Rey at San Mamés twice in recent years, and in 2023-24, it has happened again. Athletic Club defeated the Catalans 4-2 after extra time, and it is they who will go into Friday’s semi-final draw, while Xavi and his men will now have to pick themselves after this disappointment and concentrate on the two major trophies that they still have in their sights.

Lamine Yamal sets a Copa del Rey record - FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal keeps breaking records. After missing the last two rounds of the Copa del Rey due to suspension, the Barça number 27 made his debut for the first team in the competition and his goal to make it 2-1 in the first to the blaugranes leaves him as the youngest scorer ever this century. At the age of 16 years and 195 days, Lamine Yamal beats the previous record set by Málaga's Juanmi Jiménez back in 2010 when he scored aged 16 years and 238 days.

Xavi 'proud' of his team as they 'competed' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona were not able to book their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals after falling to defeat in extra time in San Mamés against Athletic Club. After the game in his press conference, Barça coach Xavi Hernández appeared disappointed but at the same time proud of his players, especially the younger members of the team.

Major blow for Barcelona as Alejandro Balde forced off with hamstring injury against Athletic Club - Football España

It had already been a terrible start for Barcelona in their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash with Athletic Club at San Mames, given that they fell behind after 36 seconds to Gorka Guruzeta’s opener (although they are now 2-1 up). Things got worse in the early stages too, as Alejandro Balde was forced off with a serious-looking injury.

Sergio Aguero backs under-fire Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez - "He has Barca in his DNA" - Football España

Sergio Aguero may have only been at Barcelona for a few months before being forced to retire with heart problems, but he understands the pressure that comes with being Barcelona’s main striker.

Besiktas interested in Oriol Romeu on permanent deal - Football España

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu has been linked with a number of clubs this December, including Girona and Getafe, but none have come to fruition. Turkish giants Besiktas are the latest to show interest in the veteran midfielder, but are likely to be met with the same response – Romeu is not for sale.

Barcelona still interested in €50m Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, says agent - Football España

Barcelona have long been linked to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, more or less since Xavi Hernandez took over as manager. Seen as perhaps the player to lead a new era at Barcelona alongside various young talents, Silva has remained out of their financial reach.