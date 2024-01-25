Lamine Yamal apologises to Barcelona fans after Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic

Lamine Yamal apologised to Barcelona fans after the Catalans were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic on Wednesday.

The teenager scored a brilliant goal to make it 2-1 to Barcelona but did have other clear opportunities in the match to add to his tally.

The misses are clearly bothering Yamal, as he took to social media after the game to say sorry to fans.

“We left everything on the pitch. I’m sorry for the mistakes, Culés We have to keep working, I don’t know any other way,” he wrote.

Xavi spoke after the game about Yamal and made it clear he should not be blamed.

“I am disappointed not to take the chances at 2-2, but there is nothing to blame the kid for,” he said. “He is a kid of 16 who is playing amazingly. He generates [the chances] himself.”

Lamine is still only 16 and actually made history during the match. He’s the youngest player to score in the Copa del Rey this century.

The Barca ace netted at the age of 16 years and 195 days, beating the record previously held by Malaga’s Juanmi Jiménez who scored aged 16 years and 238 days in 2010.