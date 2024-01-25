Why didn’t Xavi use Vitor Roque for Barcelona against Athletic in the Copa del Rey?

Vitor Roque is having to be patient at Barcelona following his January move from Athletico Paranaense and surprisingly wasn’t used against Athletic in the Copa del Rey.

The Brazilian was an option off the bench for Xavi, but the Barcelona boss overlooked the forward and didn’t give him a single minute.

Xavi was asked about the situation after the final whistle and attempted to explain why he hadn’t give his new signing any game time at San Mames.

“Vitor Roque came on in the last match and today Marc Guiu did. We intended to look for a more direct option,” he said.

“Vitor is very young, he will have minutes and will continue to be important. I believe he is a player who has qualities that can help us a lot.”

It makes sense to ease Vitor Roque in slowly as he’s having to adapt to a new country, a new league and he’s only just returned from a fairly serious ankle injury.

Yet Barcelona fans will be keen to see him in action for Xavi’s side, particularly with Robert Lewandowski struggling for form this season.