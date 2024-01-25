Xavi knows he may have to leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is under no illusions that he may have to leave the club at the end of the season.

The coach has come under pressure after some poor results and performances and will face more questions about his position after Wednesday’s Copa del Rey exit.

Xavi addressed the issue after the 4-2 defeat against Athletic and says he know he could be on his way in the summer.

“If we not competing at the end of the season, then I will have to leave,” he told reporters. “But that does not just go for me, it goes for all coaches. This is a big club. This is Barça. I know where I am and the demands that exist. We have to win trophies — or at least compete for them. “Tonight we have competed. We have fought hard and given everything, but against a very good team. Athletic deserved it. Congratulations to them, this is football. “We are going to try and turn things around in LaLiga and go far in the Champions League. But I know how this works, when you lose, the coach is singled out.”

Xavi went on to say he thinks the club have a bright future due to the amount of talented youngsters that are coming through and boosting his “small” squad.

“All coaches at big clubs depend on trophies, but I feel pride at how we competed against a great team until the end, especially the youngsters,” he added. “We’re playing with kids. The squad is small. This is what I mean when I say we are in construction. I think this is the start of something big. Whether I am here or not, Barça have a big future. “There is a really good project, not in terms of me as a coach, in terms of a really good generation coming through. Cubarsí, Fort, Lamine, Guiu and many more players ... Fermín López. “I think it’s the start of something big, but we have to work hard and we have to win. It’s about winning at Barça.”

The Copa del Rey represented Barca’s best chance of a trophy this season but that’s gone now. The team return to La Liga action at the weekend against Villarreal but are already eight points off leaders Girona.