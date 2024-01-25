Barcelona fear Alejandro Balde needs surgery and could miss rest of season

Alejandro Balde’s season could be over after the Barcelona defender suffered a hamstring injury against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey.

According to multiple reports, Barca fear the left-back may now need to undergo surgery which would rule him out of action for four months.

Balde had to be taken off in the first half of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey quarter-final clash because of the injury and was replaced by Hector Fort.

Barcelona haven’t yet issued an update on his injury, as they normally do, with the club said to be still weighing up whether he should undergo surgery or not.

With Marcos Alonso also out injured currently, it’s not entirely clear how Xavi will line up his defense going forwards.

Joao Cancelo is back from injury and could potentially play at left-back again, while Hector Fort is also an option after impressing off the bench against Athletic Club.