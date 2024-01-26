Joan Laporta consoled tearful Lamine Yamal after Barcelona’s defeat to Athletic Club

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal was reportedly left in tears after the defeat to Athletic in the Copa del Rey.

The 16-year-old did score a wondergoal in the match but also missed a couple of clear chances which he apologised for after the game.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Yamal was so upset afterwards he was “crying his eyes out” and was consoled by Joan Laporta.

The Barca president gave him a hug and pointed out he still has his whole career ahead of him to win titles.

Diario Sport have a similar story about Yamal being emotional afterwards due to the opportunities he failed to put away.

Xavi and Ronald Araujo both insisted afterwards that Yamal was absolutely not to blame at all and made it clear that he’s the club’s great big hope for the future.

Barcelona head to Villarreal next and it will be interesting to see if Yamal continues in the starting XI for the third game in a row.

The teenager played a starring role against Betis last time out in La Liga, but Xavi does have other fresher options available in attack.