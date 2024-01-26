Barcelona’s stance on Xavi revealed after Copa del Rey exit

Barcelona are reportedly not thinking about sacking Xavi after the team’s Copa del Rey exit and will not make any hasty decisions regarding the coach.

Xavi’s position has come under scrutiny, and he readily admitted after losing to Athletic that he knows he has to win trophies to keep his job at Barcelona.

Diario Sport reckon that “unless there’s a catastophe” then Xavi will stay until the end of the season.

Joan Laporta and Co. want the team to continue to fight in the league and beat Napoli in the Champions League and will then make a decision on Xavi in the summer.

Xavi still has some credit, after winning La Liga last season, and Laporta is not thought to be keen on changing coach midway through the season.

Barca are expecting the coach to secure at least second spot in the table, and a place in the Spanish Super Cup, which brings with it an extra €5m.

Xavi’s side currently sit third in the table after 20 games played, eight points behind leaders Girona and seven behind Real Madrid.