Recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Time to move on from the disappointment of going out of the Copa del Rey and Barça were back at work today for a recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva, and to start preparations for Saturday's game against Villarreal (kick-off 6.30pm).

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Villarreal - FC Barcelona

LaLiga returns to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, as Barça play at home in front of the fans for the first time since 20 December last year. Xavi Hernández' side host Villarreal for the LaLiga matchday 22 fixture, with three points the target to keep up the pressure.

Barça 2-0 Eintracht de Frankfurt: Champions League group stage winners - FC Barcelona

Five wins out of five in the UEFA Women's CL group stage, and this latest 2-0 victory for FC Barcelona at home to Eintracht Frankfurt confirms their place as group winners with one game to spare.

Aitana, Bronze and Walsh present their "The Best" awards to the fans - FC Barcelona

Stars on show at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. The blaugranes had their the fifth Champions League group stage game to play at home, but pre-match it was time to celebrate "The Best" awards won by members of the squad on 15 January.

Alejandro Balde could face four months out if surgery is required to rectify hamstring injury - Football España

Barcelona have had their fair share of injury problems this season, and they continued on Wednesday during their Copa del Rey quarter-final defeat to Athletic Club at San Mames. Alejandro Balde was forced off early on in that one after suffering a hamstring injury, which looked serious at the time.