Barcelona handed Marc-Andre ter Stegen fitness boost

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has stepped up his recovery from injury and is back training on the grass for Barcelona.

The goalkeeper has been out since undergoing back surgery in December but isn’t too far away from making a first-team comeback now.

Barcelona showed the Germany international in action on Friday ahead of the weekend’s La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Ter Stegen has now started training on the field

It’s still not entirely clear when Ter Stegen will be available for selection again but Xavi likely won’t have to wait too long to call on his first choice stopper once again.

Inaki Pena has been deputising in his absence but will drop back down to the bench as soon as Ter Stegen is given the green light to return.

Ter Stegen is expected to be back in time for the Champions League clash against Napoli in February but it’s possible he could return well before then.