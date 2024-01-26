Xavi Hernández believes he has “total confidence” from Barcelona board amid job security rumors

Barcelona’s elimination from this season’s Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao ended the Catalans’ most realistic path to a trophy in 2023-24 and brought renewed speculation about the future of first team coach Xavi Hernández.

The legendary midfielder seems to be safe until the end of the current campaign and only a disastrous end to the La Liga season without a Top 4 finish and/or an embarrasing Champions League exit against Napoli would cause the coach to be sacked, but the increasing belief among people who report on the club is that Xavi will not come back as manager for 2024-25.

Xavi was once again asked about his job status and his future in a press conference on Friday, and the boss did not change his stance: he knows he’ll be judged on trophies and whatever success the team does or does not achieve between now and June, but for now Xavi feels the full support of those above him and revealed he’s even talking to sporting director Deco about potential transfer targets for next season.

“This is a question for the leaders, but they tell me that there is total confidence. The president couldn’t be more positive. This is what they convey to me. With Deco we are talking about things for the following season. This is about results. At Barça it’s about winning and convincing. I have no problem talking about my continuity. “I have been at the job for two years. I have less rather than more left. I have been in office for two and a half years and there will come a point when I will go, rest assured. In June we will see how we are, but for now I am fine.”

Whatever you think of Xavi’s coaching there is no doubt he’s very realistic about his situation and is totally comfortable with being out of a job if he can’t get it done. But he wants to see it through, and one would think winning La Liga last season would have bought him some goodwill with the fans and those in charge.

Unfortunately patience is not a virtue that exists in Barça Land, so everyone wants Xavi gone yesterday. He’s still there, though, and will probably be there for a few more months. Whether or not he’ll be there beyond this summer rests entirely on what Barça do in the league and how far they go in Europe, and Xavi seems fully aware of that.