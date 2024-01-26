Barcelona ‘tracking’ Las Palmas left-back Sergi Cardona

Barcelona are said to be tracking Las Palmas left-back Sergi Cardona who is out of contract at the Liga side in the summer.

The one and only Fabrizio Romano has the latest on the situation, and he reckons Barcelona are one of several clubs keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

Cardona has been a regular for Las Palmas this season, starting 17 games for Garcia Pimienta’s side, who currently sit eighth in the table.

Sergi Cardona, out of contract at Las Palmas in June — big opportunity as several clubs from top 5 leagues have approached his agents.



Barcelona are tracking him and also called his agents in the recent months.



One to watch in summer 2024, for sure.

Barcelona have made a habit of signing free agents recently, due to their financial situation, and it appears Cardona is another player on their radar.

Xavi is short of options at left-back currently. Alejandro Balde has joined Marcos Alonso on the injured list and may be out for the season if he undergoes surgery.

Joao Cancelo and Hector Fort are the two most likely options to fill in while the two players are out, although both players usually play at right-back.