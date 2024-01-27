WELCOME TO THE MONTJUÏC OLYMPIC STADIUM!!! The beautiful temporary home of the world’s greatest club in the capital of Catalonia opens its doors for the first time in 2024 for a Barcelona match as the defending La Liga champions welcome Villarreal for a high-profile league clash. Barça come into this one after a painful Copa del Rey exit looking for three points to stay within touching distance of the two teams at the top, but it won’t be easy after an emotionally taxing 120 minutes in Bilbao and having to face a well-coached Yellow Submarine also in desperate need of a result to avoid the threat of relegation. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 22

Date/Time: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Montjuïc, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Viaplay Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), TSN 4 (Canada), Not Available (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!