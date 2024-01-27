Barcelona midfielder Gavi has posted an update on social media as he continues on the long road to recovery after ACL surgery.

The teenager is not expected to return until next season after suffering a serious knee injury, and his loss has been a huge blow for Barcelona.

We’ve not seen too much of Gavi since, although he has been spotted hobbling around on crutches in recent weeks.

The Spain international has now posted an update which shows him in the gym and looking in pretty good spirits.

If you look closely you can just about see the scar on his right knee, the result of the surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Gavi’s choice of music is also fairly interesting.

The lyrics “I get knocked down, but I get up again. You’re never gonna keep me down,” suggest he’s certainly not lacking for motivation right now despite the huge injury setback.

Get well soon, Gavi!