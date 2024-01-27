Final session before return to action at the Estadi Olímpic - FC Barcelona

The return of football to the Estadi Olímpic is getting ever nearer with Saturday seeing the visit of Villarreal to the stadium in La Liga, a must win game for the blaugranes if they are to remain in contention for the battle for the La Liga title.

Following the massive disappointment of crashing out of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club on Wednesday, it's time for FC Barcelona to pick themselves up and get back to work on one of the two trophies that they still have in their sights this seasons: La Liga.

Barça take on Villarreal in the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Saturday, kick off 6.30pm CET, with Barça needing a win to keep themselves in contention for the league title whilst the visitors need points to move themselves away from the relegation zone.

FC Barcelona are finally back at Montjuïc for the first time in 38 days, and the visitors are Villarreal. "We are happy to be back at home, with our people" said coach Xavi Hernández the day before, admitting that in this game he needs to see a reaction after the defeat to Athletic in the cup.

This Saturday at 6.30pm CET, FC Barcelona entertain Villarreal at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. It's been 38 days since the last home fixture, after the team went to the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, played away from home in all three rounds of the Copa del Rey, travelled for two league fixtures at Las Palmas and Real Betis, and also went to Las Vegas to play a friendly with Club America.

Agreement to extend Marta Torrejón's contract until 2025 - FC Barcelona

Barça and Marta Torrejón have reached an agreement to extend the second captain's contract for another season until 30 June 2025. The defender is second on the all time list of appearances for Barça Women and has 24 trophies to her name as a Barça player.